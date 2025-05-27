Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASA(M&RA) Visit Highlights BACH’s Mission in Action [Image 11 of 11]

    ASA(M&amp;RA) Visit Highlights BACH’s Mission in Action

    FORT CAMPBELL, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Last week, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital had the honor of hosting Mr. Derrick M. Anderson, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. During his visit, Mr. Anderson toured our facility, met with ISMC leaders, and observed firsthand how BACH supports the Total Force through integrated healthcare, training, and collaboration.
    Key stops included a medic training demonstration, discussions on VA/DoD partnerships, and walk-throughs of our Soldier Recovery Unit, Intrepid Spirit Center, and our Education & Staff Development department. The visit was a valuable opportunity to highlight the dedication of our Soldiers, Civilians, and leaders who make our mission possible.
    Army Medicine – Anytime, Anywhere – Always.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 12:27
    Photo ID: 9070327
    VIRIN: 250515-D-DQ133-1011
    Resolution: 7588x5059
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, US
    This work, ASA(M&RA) Visit Highlights BACH’s Mission in Action [Image 11 of 11], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

