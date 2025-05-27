Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Last week, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital had the honor of hosting Mr. Derrick M. Anderson, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. During his visit, Mr. Anderson toured our facility, met with ISMC leaders, and observed firsthand how BACH supports the Total Force through integrated healthcare, training, and collaboration.

Key stops included a medic training demonstration, discussions on VA/DoD partnerships, and walk-throughs of our Soldier Recovery Unit, Intrepid Spirit Center, and our Education & Staff Development department. The visit was a valuable opportunity to highlight the dedication of our Soldiers, Civilians, and leaders who make our mission possible.

Army Medicine – Anytime, Anywhere – Always.