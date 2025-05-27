Louisville District Commander Visits VA Canandaigua Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Reyn Mann, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, tours the VA Canandaigua facility to get an update on construction progress that the district is carrying out, Canandaigua, New York, May 28, 2025. The Louisville District is renovating the facility for it to be better able to treat and house veterans. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)