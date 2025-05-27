Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisville District Commander Visits VA Canandaigua Facility [Image 2 of 5]

    Louisville District Commander Visits VA Canandaigua Facility

    CANANDAIGUA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Col. Reyn Mann, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, tours the VA Canandaigua facility to get an update on construction progress that the district is carrying out, Canandaigua, New York, May 28, 2025. The Louisville District is renovating the facility for it to be better able to treat and house veterans. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 11:09
    Photo ID: 9070091
    VIRIN: 250528-A-MC713-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.63 MB
    Location: CANANDAIGUA, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Louisville District Commander Visits VA Canandaigua Facility [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VA
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Louisville District

