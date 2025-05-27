USS Dewey Hosts Chief of Defence Force, Singapore Armed Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CHANGI NAVAL BASE, SINGAPORE (May 6, 2025) Cmdr. Ivan Dobrev, left, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), gives Vice Adm. Aaron Beng, Chief of Defence Force, Singapore Armed Forces, a tour of the combat information center of Dewey on Changi Naval Base during International Maritime Defence Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 25, May 6, 2025. IMDEX Asia 25 is Asia's leading naval and maritime defense event. The U.S. Navy routinely participates in IMDEX to promote dialogue, stability, and security cooperation throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)