    USS Dewey Hosts Chief of Defence Force, Singapore Armed Forces [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Dewey Hosts Chief of Defence Force, Singapore Armed Forces

    SINGAPORE

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    CHANGI NAVAL BASE, SINGAPORE (May 6, 2025) Vice Adm. Aaron Beng, Chief of Defence Force, Singapore Armed Forces, walks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) for a tour on Changi Naval Base during International Maritime Defence Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia 25, May 06, 2025. IMDEX Asia 25 is Asia's leading naval and maritime defense event. The U.S. Navy routinely participates in IMDEX to promote dialogue, stability, and security cooperation throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

    United States Navy

