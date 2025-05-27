Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week Defender Showcase at RAF Croughton [Image 4 of 4]

    Police Week Defender Showcase at RAF Croughton

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenneth Daugherty, 422nd Air Base Squadron unit deployment manager, aims an A320 Grenade Launcher during a Defender Showcase at RAF Croughton, England, May 14, 2025. The showcase highlights different fields in police and emergency services and is a part of National Police Week which honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)

    This work, Police Week Defender Showcase at RAF Croughton [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Law Enforcement
    Police
    Security Forces
    Police Week
    Defender
    501st CSW

