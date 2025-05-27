Police Week Defender Showcase at RAF Croughton

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenneth Daugherty, 422nd Air Base Squadron unit deployment manager, aims an A320 Grenade Launcher during a Defender Showcase at RAF Croughton, England, May 14, 2025. The showcase highlights different fields in police and emergency services and is a part of National Police Week which honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)
