Police Week Defender Showcase at RAF Croughton

An Office of Special Investigations (OSI) Special Agent talks with Pathfinders during the Defender Showcase at RAF Croughton, England, May 14, 2025. The showcase highlights different fields in police and emergency services and is a part of National Police Week which honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal)