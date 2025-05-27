621st Air Control Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Buckman-Ellis, incoming 621st Air Control Squadron commander, hugs his wife Mrs. Seoah Jang at the 621st ACS Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 27, 2025. As the inbound commander of 621st ACS, Buckman-Ellis is responsible for overseeing the squadron’s mission of providing focused and lethal tactical battle management and ensuring that Osan is ready to fight tonight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)