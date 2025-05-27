Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621st Air Control Squadron Change of Command [Image 7 of 8]

    621st Air Control Squadron Change of Command

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Buckman-Ellis, incoming 621st Air Command Squadron commander, receives the unit guidon from Col. Tanner Woolsey, 607th Air Operations Center commander, during the 621st ACS Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 27, 2025. The passing of the guidon signifies the official transfer of command to Buckman-Ellis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 01:57
    Photo ID: 9069030
    VIRIN: 250527-F-LA223-6121
    Resolution: 5718x3217
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, 621st Air Control Squadron Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    51st Fighter Wing
    621st Air Control Squadron
    607th AOC

