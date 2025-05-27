621st Air Control Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Buckman-Ellis, incoming 621st Air Command Squadron commander, receives the unit guidon from Col. Tanner Woolsey, 607th Air Operations Center commander, during the 621st ACS Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 27, 2025. The passing of the guidon signifies the official transfer of command to Buckman-Ellis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)