New Zealand Secretary of Defense Visits DESRON 15

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 28, 2025) New Zealand Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington (right) speaks with Capt. David Huljack, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 during a visit to the DESRON 15 headquarters. DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ronan Williams)