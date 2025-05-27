Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Zealand Secretary of Defense Visits DESRON 15

    New Zealand Secretary of Defense Visits DESRON 15

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Lt. Ronan Williams 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 28, 2025) Capt. David Huljack, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 describes the facilities of the command to New Zealand Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington (right) during a visit to the DESRON 15 headquarters. DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ronan Williams)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 23:40
    Photo ID: 9068929
    VIRIN: 250528-N-EK538-1276
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 966.92 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
