Her Holiness Shinso Ito, the spiritual leader of Shinnyo‑en, bows to participants of the 27th annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony at Ala Moana Beach Park on Memorial Day May 26.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 21:35
|Photo ID:
|9068880
|VIRIN:
|250526-A-TO519-1130
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 27th Annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony Unites Community in Remembrance at Ala Moana Beach [Image 8 of 8], by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
27th annual Shinnyo lantern floating ceremony unites community in remembrance at Ala Moana Beach
No keywords found.