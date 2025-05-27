Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    27th Annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony Unites Community in Remembrance at Ala Moana Beach [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    27th Annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony Unites Community in Remembrance at Ala Moana Beach

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Nathan Wilkes 

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

    Crowds gather at Ala Moana Beach Park to launch paper lanterns during the 27th annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony on Memorial Day May 26.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 21:35
    Photo ID: 9068883
    VIRIN: 250526-A-TO519-1135
    Resolution: 5089x3635
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27th Annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony Unites Community in Remembrance at Ala Moana Beach [Image 8 of 8], by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    27th Annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony Unites Community in Remembrance at Ala Moana Beach
    27th Annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony Unites Community in Remembrance at Ala Moana Beach
    27th Annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony Unites Community in Remembrance at Ala Moana Beach
    27th Annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony Unites Community in Remembrance at Ala Moana Beach
    27th Annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony Unites Community in Remembrance at Ala Moana Beach
    27th Annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony Unites Community in Remembrance at Ala Moana Beach
    27th Annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony Unites Community in Remembrance at Ala Moana Beach
    27th Annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Ceremony Unites Community in Remembrance at Ala Moana Beach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    27th annual Shinnyo lantern floating ceremony unites community in remembrance at Ala Moana Beach

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download