    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines [Image 15 of 17]

    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines

    NORTHERN LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Two U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fly over Northern Luzon, Philippines while conducting low altitude tactics during KAMANDAG 9, May 27, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 21:05
    Photo ID: 9068834
    VIRIN: 250527-M-WD207-1300
    Resolution: 5835x3890
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: NORTHERN LUZON, PH
