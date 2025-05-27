U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nicholas Termini, an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies an MV-22B Osprey assigned to VMM-364, over the Babuyan Islands, Philippines during KAMANDAG 9, May 27, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 21:05
|Photo ID:
|9068820
|VIRIN:
|250527-M-WD207-2246
|Resolution:
|6121x4081
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|BABUYAN ISLANDS, PH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.