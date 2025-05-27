KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nicholas Termini, an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies an MV-22B Osprey assigned to VMM-364, over the Babuyan Islands, Philippines during KAMANDAG 9, May 27, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman)