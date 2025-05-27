Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines [Image 9 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines

    BABUYAN ISLANDS, PHILIPPINES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nicholas Termini, an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies an MV-22B Osprey assigned to VMM-364, over the Babuyan Islands, Philippines during KAMANDAG 9, May 27, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 21:05
    Photo ID: 9068820
    VIRIN: 250527-M-WD207-2246
    Resolution: 6121x4081
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: BABUYAN ISLANDS, PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Luc Boatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines
    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines
    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines
    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines
    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines
    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines
    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines
    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines
    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines
    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines
    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines
    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines
    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines
    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines
    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines
    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines
    KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 Inserts Marines into Basco Island, Philippines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download