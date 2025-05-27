Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Jayhawk flies over the Port of Los Angeles [Image 2 of 3]

    SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class J.J. Huggins 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter flies over the Port of Los Angeles during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025 on May 23, 2025. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class J.J. Huggins)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 17:55
    Photo ID: 9068456
    VIRIN: 250523-G-AG273-7106
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
    USCG
    Jayhawk
    Coast Guard
    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025
    LAFleetWeek2025

