Coast Guard Jayhawk flies over the Port of Los Angeles [Image 1 of 3]
SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES
05.23.2025
A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter flies over the Port of Los Angeles during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025 on May 23, 2025. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class J.J. Huggins)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 17:55
|Photo ID:
|9068455
|VIRIN:
|250523-G-AG273-2679
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
Coast Guard Jayhawk flies over the Port of Los Angeles