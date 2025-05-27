Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Dequang Ngo, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and a native of Springfield, Missouri, replaces the brakes on a forklift in the hangar bay, May 28, 2025. Makin Island is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dominic Delahunt)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 17:41
|Photo ID:
|9068368
|VIRIN:
|250528-N-MD088-1089
|Resolution:
|4278x3056
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor conducts maintenance on forklift [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Dominic Delahunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.