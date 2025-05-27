Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor conducts maintenance on forklift

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominic Delahunt 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Dequang Ngo, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and a native of Springfield, Missouri, replaces the brakes on a forklift in the hangar bay, May 28, 2025. Makin Island is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dominic Delahunt)

    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
