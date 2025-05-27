Scott AFB honors Key Support Liaisons and Mentors

Members of Team Scott’s Commander’s Key Spouse Program pose for a picture at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 23, 2025. The event honored Key Support Liaisons and Key Support Mentors for their contributions to the Team Scott community and support given to the families of deployed service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devin Morgan)
