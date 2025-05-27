Scott AFB honors Key Support Liaisons and Mentors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Maginnis assigned to the 375th Civil Engineering Squadron, and his wife, Eva Maginnis exit the stage at the Scott Event Center on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 23, 2025. Eva was named Key Support Liaison of the Year for 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devin Morgan)