High School Students Visit MKI

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Ryan Brantley, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, takes a group of students from Nathaniel Narbonne High School on a tour aboard Makin Island, May 28, 2025. Makin Island is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 17:44
|Photo ID:
|9068332
|VIRIN:
|250524-N-TP849-1195
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.68 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
