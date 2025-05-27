High School Students Visit MKI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Ryan Brantley, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, takes a group of students from Nathaniel Narbonne High School on a tour aboard Makin Island, May 28, 2025. Makin Island is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)