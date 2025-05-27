Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    High School Students Visit MKI [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    High School Students Visit MKI

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Ryan Brantley, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), and a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, takes a group of students from Nathaniel Narbonne High School on a tour aboard Makin Island, May 28, 2025. The Makin Island is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 17:45
    Photo ID: 9068331
    VIRIN: 250524-N-TP849-1155
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High School Students Visit MKI [Image 5 of 5], by SA Kaitlyn Ratliff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    High School Students Visit MKI
    High School Students Visit MKI
    High School Students Visit MKI
    High School Students Visit MKI
    High School Students Visit MKI

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Gung Ho
    MKI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download