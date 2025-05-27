3rd AS Royals get ready to fly

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Michinock and Maj. Andrew Lucchesi, 3rd Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, review mission planning details during an aircrew briefing at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 27, 2025. The 3rd AS provides global reach with unique, outsized and oversized airlift capability. The unit supports global engagement through direct delivery of time-critical theater deployment assets and ensures combat readiness of Air Mobility Command active-duty C-17 airlift crews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)