    3rd AS Royals get ready to fly [Image 4 of 5]

    3rd AS Royals get ready to fly

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Roland Balik      

    436th Airlift Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Michinock and Maj. Andrew Lucchesi, 3rd Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, review mission planning details during an aircrew briefing at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 27, 2025. The 3rd AS provides global reach with unique, outsized and oversized airlift capability. The unit supports global engagement through direct delivery of time-critical theater deployment assets and ensures combat readiness of Air Mobility Command active-duty C-17 airlift crews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    This work, 3rd AS Royals get ready to fly [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    Aircrew
    436th Airlift Wing
    3rd Airlift Squadron

