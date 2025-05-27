3rd AS Royals get ready to fly

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 3rd Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III aircrew review flight information during a mission briefing at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 27, 2025. The 3rd AS provides global reach with unique, outsized and oversized airlift capability. The unit supports global engagement through direct delivery of time-critical theater deployment assets and ensures combat readiness of Air Mobility Command active-duty C-17 airlift crews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)