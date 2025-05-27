Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee

Paratroopers from the U.S. Army Reserve 478th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), stationed in Miami, Fla., conducted a Deliberate Water Jump into Lake Okeechobee, May. 16. This training event prepares the soldiers for potential water landings, maintain proficiency in water operations and highlights the unit's ability to perform airborne operations under challenging conditions and locations anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army photo/Mark Rankin)
|05.15.2025
|05.28.2025 15:47
|9068186
|250516-A-BO243-9213
|5760x3840
|4.76 MB
|OKEECHOBEE, FLORIDA, US
|1
|0
