Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee [Image 24 of 26]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee

    OKEECHOBEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Paratroopers from the U.S. Army Reserve 478th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), stationed in Miami, Fla., conducted a Deliberate Water Jump into Lake Okeechobee, May. 16. This training event prepares the soldiers for potential water landings, maintain proficiency in water operations and highlights the unit's ability to perform airborne operations under challenging conditions and locations anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army photo/Mark Rankin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 15:47
    Photo ID: 9068192
    VIRIN: 250516-A-BO243-2157
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: OKEECHOBEE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee [Image 26 of 26], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee
    Army paratroopers conduct water jump into Lake Okeechobee

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    478th Civil Affairs Battalion
    Jacksonville District
    Lake Okeechobee
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Maj. Matthew Westcott

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download