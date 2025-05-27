Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Arrives in Diego Garcia [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Arrives in Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 25, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) stand along the starboard side of the fo’c’sle while pulling into U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, May 25. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 13:01
    Photo ID: 9067605
    VIRIN: 250525-N-ZS816-1063
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    This work, USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Arrives in Diego Garcia [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diego Garcia
    DESRON 15
    BSF
    Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114

