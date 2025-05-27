USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Arrives in Diego Garcia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 25, 2025) A tug boat escorts the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) into U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, May 25. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)