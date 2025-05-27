Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    04.03.2025

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    Service members conduct G6PD field testing as part of the disease surveillance efforts at No Sick Soljia 2025 in Wewak, Papua New Guinea. From left to right: MAJ Brian Vesely (WRAIR-AFRIMS), LT Rhys Izuagbe (ADF), LT Lynelle Lassah (PNGDF).

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    WRAIR-AFRIMS protects force health at No Sick Soljia 2025

    ADF
    PNGDF
    WRAIR
    disease surveillance
    INDOPACOM
    WRAIR-AFRIMS

