Service members make blood smears as part of the disease surveillance efforts at No Sick Soljia 2025 in Wewak, Papua New Guinea. From left to right: LT Lynelle Lassah (PNGDF), MAJ Brian Vesely (WRAIR-AFRIMS), LT Rhys Izuagbe (ADF).
|03.28.2025
|05.28.2025 11:54
|9067303
|250328-A-A1902-1001
|5092x2320
|2.07 MB
|PG
|4
|0
WRAIR-AFRIMS protects force health at No Sick Soljia 2025
