Leadership from the 123rd Airlift Wing applaud Chief Master Sgt. Karen Hicks-Fulton during her promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Apr. 12, 2025. Hicks-Fulton is senior enlisted leader of the 123rd Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 11:34
|Photo ID:
|9067159
|VIRIN:
|250412-Z-ZW877-1010
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hicks-Fulton promoted to chief master sergeant [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.