    Hicks-Fulton promoted to chief master sergeant [Image 9 of 9]

    Hicks-Fulton promoted to chief master sergeant

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Leadership from the 123rd Airlift Wing applaud Chief Master Sgt. Karen Hicks-Fulton during her promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Apr. 12, 2025. Hicks-Fulton is senior enlisted leader of the 123rd Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 11:34
    Photo ID: 9067159
    VIRIN: 250412-Z-ZW877-1010
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123 Airlift Wing
    KyANG

