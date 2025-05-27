Hicks-Fulton promoted to chief master sergeant

Chief Master Sgt. Karen Hicks-Fulton, senior enlisted leader of the 123rd Force Support Squadron, speaks to friends, family and colleagues during her promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Apr. 12, 2025. Hicks-Fulton previously served as superintendent of the 123rd Military Personnel Flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|04.12.2025
|05.28.2025 11:34
|9067157
|250412-Z-ZW877-1008
|2143x3000
|3.03 MB
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|2
|0
