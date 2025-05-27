97th CONF NCO Earns Highest Warrant Authority

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Chelsea Brincka, 97th Contracting Flight (CONF) commander and Staff Sgt. Jacolbi Thomas, 97th CONF infrastructure flight chief, poses with Thomas’ unlimited warrant certificate after a successful board interview at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 1, 2025. This rare achievement highlights his expertise, leadership, and dedication to the contracting career field. (Courtesy photo from Lori Clinton)