    97th CONF NCO Earns Highest Warrant Authority [Image 2 of 2]

    97th CONF NCO Earns Highest Warrant Authority

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Chelsea Brincka, 97th Contracting Flight (CONF) commander and Staff Sgt. Jacolbi Thomas, 97th CONF infrastructure flight chief, poses with Thomas’ unlimited warrant certificate after a successful board interview at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 1, 2025. This rare achievement highlights his expertise, leadership, and dedication to the contracting career field. (Courtesy photo from Lori Clinton)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 11:34
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
