U.S. Air Force Maj. Chelsea Brincka, 97th Contracting Flight (CONF) commander and Staff Sgt. Jacolbi Thomas, 97th CONF infrastructure flight chief, poses with Thomas’ unlimited warrant certificate after a successful board interview at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 1, 2025. This rare achievement highlights his expertise, leadership, and dedication to the contracting career field. (Courtesy photo from Lori Clinton)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 11:34
|Photo ID:
|9067158
|VIRIN:
|250501-F-F3508-1001
|Resolution:
|1553x2047
|Size:
|413.3 KB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 97th CONF NCO Earns Highest Warrant Authority [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
97th CONF NCO Earns Highest Warrant Authority
