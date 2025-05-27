97th CONF NCO Earns Highest Warrant Authority

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Maj. Chelsea Brincka, 97th Contracting Flight (CONF) commander and ...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Maj. Chelsea Brincka, 97th Contracting Flight (CONF) commander and Staff Sgt. Jacolbi Thomas, 97th CONF infrastructure flight chief, poses with Thomas’ unlimited warrant certificate after a successful board interview at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 1, 2025. This rare achievement highlights his expertise, leadership, and dedication to the contracting career field. (Courtesy photo from Lori Clinton) see less | View Image Page

Staff Sgt. Jacolbi Thomas, 97th Contracting Flight infrastructure flight chief, holds an unlimited contracting warrant, a rare achievement for an enlisted Airman. This warrant authorizes him to obligate the government for contracts of any dollar amount, a level of authority typically reserved for officers and civilians.



Thomas’s journey began with a simplified acquisition threshold warrant early in his career, which allowed him to obligate up to $250,000. This initial step opened the door to his advancement in the Air Force contracting field, ultimately leading to his current role and unlimited authority.

“Starting with a SAT warrant taught me the basics of federal acquisition and instilled a deep respect for the responsibility that comes with obligating government funds,” said Thomas.

Through years of on-the-job experience and advanced training, Thomas rose through the contracting ranks, supporting a wide range of projects critical to the 97th Air Mobility Wing’s mission. His work has included infrastructure improvements, equipment procurement, and service contracts essential to the base’s operational readiness.

“From the very beginning of my career, I have let everyone know that I was trying to be the best person in contracting on the face of the planet,” said Thomas. “The key point of getting here was communicating with leadership, leaning into the mentorship, and letting them tap into their connections to help me be the person I strive to be.”

According to Lori Clinton, 97th CONF deputy commander, Thomas is one of the few Staff Sgt. with an unlimited warrant in the U.S. Air Force and has successfully filled in the position of the infrastructure flight chief, a position usually given to a GS-13.

“Staff Sgt. Thomas hit the ground running when he arrived at Altus AFB,” said Clinton. “His exceptional contracting skills and ability to work with our mission partners immediately set him apart.”

Thomas completed the process to obtain his warrant in just seven months, a process that typically takes over a year. To get there, he completed a bachelor’s degree, attended advanced contracting courses, participated in mock boards, and passed a final interview with contracting headquarters.

As the infrastructure flight chief, Thomas continues to mentor junior Airmen and foster a culture of excellence within the contracting office. His achievement reflects not only his personal commitment but his ability to strengthen the 97th Contracting Flight’s training and development programs.

“This unlimited contracting officer warrant means that Staff Sgt. Thomas has reached an unprecedented level of readiness and lethality,” said Clinton. “Which enables him to operate independently in any scenario that the Air Force assigns.”