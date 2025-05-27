Munson Makes a Difference: Beneficiary Outreach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Gwendolyn O’Keefe, Munson Army Health Center Deputy Commander for Nursing met with installation leaders and military spouses on Fort Leavenworth to provide a monthly health update, May 21. The spouses represent different housing areas on the post and share the updates with residents in their housing areas.



Among the topics discussed were a TriWest referral update, the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line as a resource during leave and PCS travel, supplemental measles vaccines for infants aged 6-11 months, and heat injury and heat illness awareness for the summer months.