Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Munson Makes a Difference: Beneficiary Outreach [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Munson Makes a Difference: Beneficiary Outreach

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Col. Gwendolyn O’Keefe, Munson Army Health Center Deputy Commander for Nursing met with installation leaders and military spouses on Fort Leavenworth to provide a monthly health update, May 21. The spouses represent different housing areas on the post and share the updates with residents in their housing areas.

    Among the topics discussed were a TriWest referral update, the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line as a resource during leave and PCS travel, supplemental measles vaccines for infants aged 6-11 months, and heat injury and heat illness awareness for the summer months.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 10:20
    Photo ID: 9066771
    VIRIN: 250521-O-OT285-3938
    Resolution: 1440x1800
    Size: 380.06 KB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Munson Makes a Difference: Beneficiary Outreach [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Munson Makes a Difference: Beneficiary Outreach
    Munson Makes a Difference: Beneficiary Outreach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Military family

    Community Outreach

    Health and wellness

    Munson Army Health Center

    TAGS

    TRICARE
    MEDCOM
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download