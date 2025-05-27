Col. Gwendolyn O’Keefe, Munson Army Health Center Deputy Commander for Nursing met with installation leaders and military spouses on Fort Leavenworth to provide a monthly health update, May 21. The spouses represent different housing areas on the post and share the updates with residents in their housing areas.
Among the topics discussed were a TriWest referral update, the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line as a resource during leave and PCS travel, supplemental measles vaccines for infants aged 6-11 months, and heat injury and heat illness awareness for the summer months.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 10:20
|Photo ID:
|9066771
|VIRIN:
|250521-O-OT285-3938
|Resolution:
|1440x1800
|Size:
|380.06 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Munson Makes a Difference: Beneficiary Outreach [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.