Change of Command Ceremony for 1-3 Aviation Regiment Attack Battalion

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade march off the premises of a battalion change of command ceremony at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, May 27, 2025. Soldiers, families, and distinguished guests recognized the transfer of battalion command leadership from U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeffrey Meinders to Lt. Col. Comador M. Ferguson III to lead the “Vipers” attack battalion of 12th CAB. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)