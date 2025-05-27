Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command Ceremony for 1-3 Aviation Regiment Attack Battalion [Image 2 of 4]

    KATTERBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade stand at parade rest during a battalion change of command ceremony at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, May 27, 2025. Soldiers, families, and distinguished guests recognized the transfer of battalion command leadership from U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeffrey Meinders to Lt. Col. Comador M. Ferguson III to lead the “Vipers” attack battalion of 12th CAB. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    VCORPS
    12CAB
    StrongerTogether
    WingsOfVictory
    ItWillBeDone

