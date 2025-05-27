Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nordhaus joins African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2025 [Image 3 of 7]

    Nordhaus joins African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2025

    NAIROBI, KENYA

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, joins U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander, U.S. Africa Command, and Kenyan Gen. Charles Kahariri, Chief of Kenya’s Defence Forces, in welcoming His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, the President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces at the African Chiefs of Defense Conference in Nairobi, Kenya, May 28, 2025. The 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference brings together chiefs of defense from 37 African countries, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, U.S. Army Africa and the U.S. National Guard. ACHOD25 provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as countering transnational threats, strengthening U.S. and African partnerships, as well as fostering expertise-sharing and alliances. ACHOD25 advances regional stability and collective defense, supporting U.S. national security by promoting cost-effective, African-led solutions that minimize direct U.S. military involvement while enhancing global stability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 08:12
    Photo ID: 9066384
    VIRIN: 250528-Z-VX744-1354
    Location: NAIROBI, KE
    This work, Nordhaus joins African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Africa Command
    CNGB
    Michael Langley
    Steve Nordhaus
    ACHOD2025

