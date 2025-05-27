Nordhaus joins African Chiefs of Defense Conference 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, joins U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander, U.S. Africa Command, and Kenyan Gen. Charles Kahariri, Chief of Kenya’s Defence Forces, in welcoming His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, the President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces at the African Chiefs of Defense Conference in Nairobi, Kenya, May 28, 2025. The 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference brings together chiefs of defense from 37 African countries, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, U.S. Army Africa and the U.S. National Guard. ACHOD25 provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as countering transnational threats, strengthening U.S. and African partnerships, as well as fostering expertise-sharing and alliances. ACHOD25 advances regional stability and collective defense, supporting U.S. national security by promoting cost-effective, African-led solutions that minimize direct U.S. military involvement while enhancing global stability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)