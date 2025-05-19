435th CRG hosts AFSOC for validation of USAFE-AFAFRICA’s first landing zone surveyor training course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cory Dodge, 435th Contingency Response Squadron operations flight chief, presents Staff Sgt. Caleb Lewis, 424th Air Base Squadron air traffic controller, with a certificate after landing zone surveyor training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2025. The course will serve as the official training pipeline for members of the CRG’s airborne airfield assessment team, responsible for being the first boots on the ground in any contingency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)