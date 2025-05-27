Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th CRG hosts AFSOC for validation of USAFE-AFAFRICA’s first landing zone surveyor training course [Image 13 of 14]

    435th CRG hosts AFSOC for validation of USAFE-AFAFRICA’s first landing zone surveyor training course

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group, uses a measuring wheel to calculate the landing zone distance on the flight line during landing zone surveyor training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2025. The course emphasized academic and practical instruction, enabling Airmen to conduct detailed landing zone surveys through terrain analysis, glide slope calculations, obstacle identification and aircraft compatibility assessments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 05:01
    Photo ID: 9066207
    VIRIN: 250519-F-VY348-1144
    Resolution: 5413x2967
    Size: 9.55 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 435th CRG hosts AFSOC for validation of USAFE-AFAFRICA’s first landing zone surveyor training course [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein AB
    AFSOC
    Spangdahlem AB
    435th CRG
    landing zone surveyor training course

