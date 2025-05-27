435th CRG hosts AFSOC for validation of USAFE-AFAFRICA’s first landing zone surveyor training course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group, uses a measuring wheel to calculate the landing zone distance on the flight line during landing zone surveyor training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2025. The course emphasized academic and practical instruction, enabling Airmen to conduct detailed landing zone surveys through terrain analysis, glide slope calculations, obstacle identification and aircraft compatibility assessments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)