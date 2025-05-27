Jump20 UAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2025) Contractors with the Arcturus Unmanned Aerial Vehicle division of AeroVironment, prepare a Jump 20 group 3 Unmanned Aerial System on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17) during Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise (ARGMEUEX). The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd MEU are underway executing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ryan Kersting-Schlimgen)