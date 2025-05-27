Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Lt. Ryan kersting-schlimgen 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2025) Contractors, with the Arcturus Unmanned Aerial Vehicle division of AeroVironment, prepare a Jump 20 group 3 Unmanned Aerial System on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17) during Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise (ARGMEUEX). The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd MEU are underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Ryan Kersting-Schlimgen)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 02:17
    Photo ID: 9066059
    VIRIN: 250514-N-OF460-7898
    Resolution: 1040x691
    Size: 190.4 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jump20 UAS [Image 6 of 6], by LT Ryan kersting-schlimgen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    uas
    navy
    flight

