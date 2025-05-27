Incirlik Airmen enhance emergency response during Titan Shield 25-04

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, treat simulated injuries during exercise Titan Shield 25-04 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 21, 2025. The training scenario tested the medical team’s ability to triage and respond to a surge of patients, sharpening crisis response and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)