Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incirlik Airmen enhance emergency response during Titan Shield 25-04 [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Incirlik Airmen enhance emergency response during Titan Shield 25-04

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, treat simulated injuries during exercise Titan Shield 25-04 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 21, 2025. The training scenario tested the medical team’s ability to triage and respond to a surge of patients, sharpening crisis response and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 02:34
    Photo ID: 9066051
    VIRIN: 250521-F-BS488-1008
    Resolution: 6238x4159
    Size: 8.99 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik Airmen enhance emergency response during Titan Shield 25-04 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Incirlik Airmen enhance emergency response during Titan Shield 25-04
    Incirlik Airmen enhance emergency response during Titan Shield 25-04
    Incirlik Airmen enhance emergency response during Titan Shield 25-04
    Incirlik Airmen enhance emergency response during Titan Shield 25-04
    Incirlik Airmen enhance emergency response during Titan Shield 25-04
    Incirlik Airmen enhance emergency response during Titan Shield 25-04
    Incirlik Airmen enhance emergency response during Titan Shield 25-04
    Incirlik Airmen enhance emergency response during Titan Shield 25-04

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    39th ABW
    Titan Shield 25-04

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download