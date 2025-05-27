Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Airmen enhance emergency response during Titan Shield 25-04 [Image 6 of 8]

    Incirlik Airmen enhance emergency response during Titan Shield 25-04

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, transport a simulated casualty to an ambulance during Exercise Titan Shield 25-04 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 21, 2025. The mass casualty scenario challenged the medical team’s readiness by simulating a surge of patients, reinforcing critical care coordination under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 02:34
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    39th ABW
    Titan Shield

