Incirlik Airmen enhance emergency response during Titan Shield 25-04

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, transport a simulated casualty to an ambulance during Exercise Titan Shield 25-04 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 21, 2025. The mass casualty scenario challenged the medical team’s readiness by simulating a surge of patients, reinforcing critical care coordination under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
