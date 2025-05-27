USS Preble Sailor Repairs Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250526-N-NF288-2125 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2025) Hull Technician 1st Class Ryan Rocerto, from Beaverton, Oregon, cleans a weld aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, May 26. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)