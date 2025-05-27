Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250526-N-NF288-2057 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2025) Hull Technician 1st Class Ryan Rocerto, from Beaverton, Oregon, left, and Hull Technician 3rd Class Logan Choate, from Jacksonville, Florida, right, prepare equipment to weld a serving tray aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, May 26. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 21:35
    Photo ID: 9065897
    VIRIN: 250526-N-NF288-2057
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: BEAVERTON, OREGON, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, USS Preble Sailor Repairs Equipment [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

